Colorado Springs set to receive federal money for Homeless Action Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is set to receive $4.8 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money is given yearly to help support the following:



affordable housing projects

homelessness prevention

nonprofit assistance

infrastructure improvements for low-income residents

The funds are pending the passing of the federal budget by Congress.

More than $2.7 million will be put towards affordable housing. A breakdown of what that money will be used for is below:



$700,000 towards services which support housing stability

$600,000 towards low-income public infrastructure

$780,000 towards housing assistance admin

2026 is year two of a five-year homeless action plan. The council approved the plan in 2025, which is set to run through 2029.

The city also received $4.8 million in 2024 and 2025. However, one homeless respite worker News5 spoke with says he feels the city is entitled to more money.

The 2025 point-in-time survey, which tallies an estimated number of homeless individuals in Colorado Springs, puts estimates at roughly 1,800 individuals.

"I've always truly believed that the number is between 8 and 10,000,” said Greg Morris, a care provider at Ascending to Health Respite Care.

Proving that could drastically increase the amount of federal dollars the city could utilize.

“This funding is predicated on the point in time count that we have every year, which, as a community, I'll be straightforward, we do a horrible job,” said Morris. “It's not a direct comparison, but the city and county of Denver get $27 million per year based on their homeless count of around 12,000 that are on the streets.”

The Colorado Springs City Council will review the proposed spending plan for approval on February 23.

___

A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows Is the mountain design on the I-25 south wall intentional? It comes out a bit, so when snow falls, it tends to pile up and look like a snowcap. A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.