Colorado Springs City Council votes to vacate Boulder Street for Palmer High School track

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In a 6-2 vote, the Colorado Springs City Council approved an ordinance that will vacate a portion of Boulder Street between Nevada Avenue and Weber Street.

In March, the city council denied Colorado Springs School District 11's request to keep Boulder Street closed to the public. It's part of the district's huge project to upgrade Palmer High School, including bringing a track to Colorado Springs' oldest high school.



Watch News5's coverage of that decision below:

The school district says keeping the street closed would allow them to build a new track. Those who were against it claimed safety impacts and concerns about parking, traffic, and neighborhood feel.



Watch News5's coverage about those concerns below:

During the last vote in March, one city council member decided they wanted the option to change their mind and re-vote, leading to the agenda item being brought back to the table on Tuesday.

Those who voted against the ordinance on Tuesday were Council members Dave Donelson & Kimberly Gold.

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