Colorado Springs City Council reconsidering vote on future of Boulder Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council is now reconsidering their vote on the future of Boulder Street in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Earlier this month, city council denied Colorado Springs School District 11's request to keep Boulder Street closed to the public. It's part of the district's huge project to upgrade Palmer High School.



Watch News5's coverage of that decision below:

The district says keeping the street closed would allow them to build a new track. Those who were against it claimed safety impacts and concerns about parking and traffic.



Watch News5's coverage about those concerns below:

But Tuesday, one city councilmember decided they wanted the option to change their mind and re-vote. So, in late May, they will take another vote and reconsider keeping Boulder Street closed off to the public.

If the vote passes, Boulder Street would no longer be accessible to the public.

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Hearing from caregivers after Joint Budget Committee approves caregiving cut One concern for families is a 56-hour proposed weekly paid caregiving cap. It's currently at 112 hours per week. The Joint Budget Committee approved that cut, and News5's Liv Wood spoke with parent caregivers to get their reactions to the decision. Hearing from caregivers after Joint Budget Committee approves caregiving cut

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