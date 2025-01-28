Colorado Springs City Council to decide whether to put recreational marijuana issue on ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council will decide whether to put another recreational marijuana issue on April's ballot.

You may remember in November, people voted in favor of recreational marijuana sales in city limits.

But, that ballot had two competing questions about recreational cannabis, and Colorado Springs City Council Member Dave Donelson says voters may have been confused by the two.

Donelson says he wants to have people vote to repeal retail marijuana.

If it makes it to April's ballot, it will be the third time Colorado Springs has voted on the issue. In 2022, voters turned down a ballot question to legalize recreational marijuana sales.

