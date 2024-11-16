Ballot Question 2D projected to fail, campaign won't pay for recount

COLORADO SPRINGS — Question 2D, which would ban recreational marijuana, failed outside of the margin of recount. The campaign against recreational cannabis tells me they won't be paying for a recount. So, retail marijuana will be legal in Colorado Springs.

Below is a statement from the 2D campaign:

“We heard from voters confused by the presence of two competing measures on the ballot: 2D, to ban recreational marijuana sales, and 300, which pretended to restrict recreational marijuana sales but in fact legalized them. The proponents ran a clever campaign, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a future city council decides to ask the question again, on a ballot where there won’t be competing measures and therefore won’t be any confusion.” Joel Sorensen, registered agent and spokesman for the Safe Neighborhood Coalition

But, the big debate now is Ballot Question 300, which said retail pot could be sold in medical dispensaries as long as they're 1,000 feet from schools or daycares.

But city council, earlier this year if you recall, preemptively passed a bill restricting recreational marijuana stores to one mile from schools, daycares, and rehabilitation centers. That severely limits where it can be sold before the measure even passed. Some called it a de-facto ban.

The city tells me they're reviewing the two laws to determine if one takes precedence over the other. They don't have an answer now, and they might not have one for some time. I was given no timeline so we'll have to keep our eyes on it.

