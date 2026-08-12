Colorado Springs City Council approves increased security along S. Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council members have approved funding for increased security along the South Nevada Avenue corridor.



Watch News5's coverage of the increased security below:

City council passed the measure on Tuesday on its second reading. It includes a $700,000 contract for extra security in the area. $450,000 of that comes from the city's retail marijuana tax.



Hear from businesses along the South Nevada Avenue corridor:

One local business pays into that tax and says they will benefit from the added patrols.

"Having more resources for mental health would actually improve the safety over here a lot because I believe that's the bigger part of what the safety issues are around here," said Matt Reinders, General Manager of The Cannabis Depot.

Voters previously approved using the tax money for public safety and mental health programs. Business owners hope to see more investment to revitalize the neighborhood.

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First reading of funding for the Leonardo da Vinci museum approved Pueblo City Council approved the first reading 7-0 Monday on whether to give the Leonardo da Vinci Museum $885,000 in taxpayer money, a request that has drawn scrutiny from community members. Pueblo City Council to vote on $885,000 for Leonardo da Vinci Museum

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