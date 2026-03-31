Colorado House bill would set new standards for tax-funded school scholarships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new bill is laying the groundwork for Colorado to participate in a federal tax program, requiring all schools to be held to the same standards when a student's tuition is paid through a scholarship backed by public or tax-favored funding.

If signed into law, the bill would require schools that opt into receiving scholarships through this credit program to adhere to the same anti-discrimination standards public schools are held to. If a religious school does not want to follow those standards, it could be disqualified.

In order for a state to implement this credit, the governor has to opt in. So far, Governor Polis is the first and only Democratic governor to opt into this program.

Leaders with the Colorado Education Association back the bill. Vice President Liz Waddick said this credit program could turn schooling into a "voucher program" where important funds get pulled from public schools, leaving many public school students behind.

"Diverting public funds away from public schools is not in the direction that Colorado should be heading," said Waddick. "95% of students in Colorado are in public schools. Making sure that they have access to those dollars is paramount."

Opponents to the bill argue this change would disqualify certain schools, like religious-based schools, limiting choices for students.

Parents Challenge Program and Alumni Director Cat Hendrix argues this house bill could possibly eliminate choices like the Catholic school some students attend.

"Our program has 'scholar-shipped' over 4,000 students," said Hendrix. "That would limit the options for families wanting to use the tax credit. If they're wanting to go to a faith based school, they might not have that option."

Jazlyn Mendoza is a freshman at UCCS studying to become a nurse, just like her mother.

"Coming from an immigrant household definitely adds fire to your future," said Mendoza. "My mom was the first one in our family to go to college… she works at the chemo floor in Penrose. She's studying to administer chemo."

Mendoza said she is following in her mother's footsteps.

"It all stems from my mom and for her love of helping others," said Mendoza.

Mendoza is a product of school choice. Her mother enrolled her into Parents Challenge, a privately funded organization which helps subsidize schooling and create networks for local students and their families.

Through this program, Mendoza went to middle school at Corpus Christi Catholic Academy, which she says put her on the path to nursing.

"I don't think I'd be going to college if it wasn't for this," said Mendoza.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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