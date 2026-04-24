Colorado GOP asks judge not to send Republican primary ballots to unaffiliated voters

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Republican Party is asking a federal judge to keep Republican primary ballots out of the hands of unaffiliated voters.

The party filed the motion earlier this week in a U.S. District Court.

The motion is asking for a temporary restraining order to direct Colorado's Secretary of State to exclude unaffiliated voters from participating in the Republican primary. Colorado's primary election is on June 30.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold opposes the motion.

Colorado has been under a semi-open primary system since voters passed a proposition in 2016. It allows unaffiliated voters to vote in a primary, but they can only vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

Colorado's GOP has been fighting the semi-open primary system since 2023.

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