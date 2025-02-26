Colorado ammunition bill sparks debate over public safety and gun rights

COLORADO — A proposed law in Colorado is stirring controversy as lawmakers push to tighten ammunition sales regulations.

House Bill 1133, which has passed the state House, would raise the minimum age to purchase ammunition from 18 to 21.

Supporters say it is a necessary step to enhance public safety, while critics argue it infringes on Second Amendment rights and imposes financial strain on businesses.

The bill also includes additional measures such as banning ammunition vending machines and requiring shippers to provide written notice when delivering packages containing ammunition.

Vendors would also be required to store ammunition in enclosed display cases or behind counters.

Teddy Collins, owner of Spartan Defense Armory and Training, believes the bill will negatively impact both businesses and consumers.

"They're trying to make it harder and harder for people like us to operate, and they're driving prices up, making it unaffordable for the average consumer," said Collins.

He also raised concerns about the enforceability of the shipping disclosure requirement.

"There's no way to tell if a package contains ammunition without physically inspecting it. I think there are a lot of loopholes," he added.

However, Majority Leader Monica Duran, a key advocate of the bill, argues that the legislation is a necessary step to improve public safety.

"They feel it's a violation or infringes on Second Amendment rights, and for me, as a gun owner myself and having a concealed carry permit, I look at things that make sense," said Duran.

She emphasized that the bill includes exemptions for the following:



military members

veterans

individuals with hunter safety certificates

those with protection orders

individuals purchasing ammunition for shooting ranges

"I really felt like I brought everyone to the table. Even if they weren’t going to support the bill because it's a gun bill, I still listened and paid attention. I will continue to do that as it moves to the Senate," stated Duran.

Duran also addressed concerns regarding ammunition vending machines, saying their removal is a necessary precaution.

"No matter what kind of protocols they might have for vending machines, it still felt like something that could be tampered with. And when you're thinking about the safety of the community and public safety, it just made sense that we address that," she said.

If passed, the bill will go into effect in 2026, allowing gun store owners time to adjust to the new requirements.

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.