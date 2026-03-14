Bill would require county executive offices to disclose financial interests

COLORADO (KOAA) — A Colorado Senate bill would require county executive offices to disclose their financial interests in regulated businesses.

Those offices include the following:



coroners

clerk and recorders

assessors

They'd have 30 days to file the disclosure after taking office or acquiring the business. Senators who represent Pueblo are two of the bill's main sponsors.

Last summer, the state pulled the license of Davis Mortuary after investigators say they found several decomposing bodies in a hidden room.



Watch News5's coverage of the discovery below:

The co-owner of the mortuary was Brian Cotter, the Pueblo County Coroner, who later resigned amid pressure from the public and state leaders.



Watch News5's coverage of Cotter's resignation below:

The bill has passed committee.

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Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses. Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

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