Bill aimed at solving rising cost of childcare headed to Governor Polis' desk

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A bill headed to Governor Polis' desk may help solve the skyrocketing cost of childcare for struggling families.



Watch News5's coverage of rising childcare costs below:

The bill extends a tax credit for people who donate to licensed childcare facilities, which include the following:



qualifying childcare centers

homeless youth shelters

residential treatment centers

Taxpayers can get half of their donation back as a state income tax credit. This will last until 2037.

Lawmakers say this will help fund more affordable care across the state after the federal government tried to freeze more than $300 million in childcare funding earlier this year.



Watch News's coverage of the attempted freeze below:

The bill is now headed to Governor Polis' desk for his signature.

___

Parent caregivers give perspective on proposed bill to combat future cuts to Medicaid The cuts to Medicaid are about one-third of the state's budget. But, lawmakers are also concerned about Medicaid's rapid growth. Parent caregivers give perspective on proposed bill to combat future cuts to Medicaid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.