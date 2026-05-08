Bill aimed at solving rising cost of childcare headed to Governor Polis' desk

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A bill headed to Governor Polis' desk may help solve the skyrocketing cost of childcare for struggling families.
- Watch News5's coverage of rising childcare costs below:
The bill extends a tax credit for people who donate to licensed childcare facilities, which include the following:
- qualifying childcare centers
- homeless youth shelters
- residential treatment centers
Taxpayers can get half of their donation back as a state income tax credit. This will last until 2037.
Lawmakers say this will help fund more affordable care across the state after the federal government tried to freeze more than $300 million in childcare funding earlier this year.
- Watch News's coverage of the attempted freeze below:
The bill is now headed to Governor Polis' desk for his signature.
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Parent caregivers give perspective on proposed bill to combat future cuts to Medicaid
The cuts to Medicaid are about one-third of the state's budget. But, lawmakers are also concerned about Medicaid's rapid growth.
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