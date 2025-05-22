Ballots mailed out on Friday for the special election on the Karman Line Annexation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ballots for the City of Colorado Springs' Special Election will be sent out to residents on Friday, May 23.

Military and Overseas Ballots (UOCAVA) were mailed out on May 2.

Voters will consider a ballot question on Ordinance No. 25-16, also known as the Karman Line Annexation, and whether or not the annexation of the land will be approved.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Voters to Decide on Karman Line Annexation

In January, the Colorado Springs City Council approved the annexation through several ordinances, but the council faced backlash from conservancy groups.

After a citizen-initiated referendum petition received the required signature count, City Council members were required to either "repeal the ordinance or send the ordinance to a special municipal election."

City Council chose the latter.

The ballot will reflect the following language:

“Shall the voters approve Ordinance 25-16, annexing that area known as Karman Line Addition No. 6 consisting of 1,876.24 acres located northwest of the Bradley Road and Curtis Road intersection into the City of Colorado Springs?”

If approved, the land will be used to construct thousands of homes by developer ONE La Plata.

All ballots must be returned to the city by 7:00 p.m. on June 17.





Ranchers in Fremont County nervous after seeing several dead cows Ranchers in Fremont County say they are nervous after seeing several dead cows. One ranch owner near Coal Creek reached out to News5 for help to get answers as to why her cows died suddenly. Ranchers in Fremont County nervous after seeing several dead cows

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.