Colorado Springs voters to decide the future of the Karman Line Annexation in special election

COLORADO SPRINGS — The future of a controversial annexation and development that would have added nearly 1,600 acres and 6,500 homes to Colorado Springs is on hold after a City Council vote Tuesday.

City Council voted on the reapproval of the annexation request, which passed 6-3, but also approved the motion for a special election on the issue, which passed 8-1. That special election will be held June 17 with an estimated taxpayer burden of $500,000.

In February, the Colorado Springs City Clerk certified that people collected enough signatures to bring the issue to a vote. Developers questioned the legitimacy of the signatures and other claims in a letter to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office sent by One La Plata Group lawyer Scott Gessler at the time.

When petitioners were asked about the claims in the letter, they sent a written response saying the letter contains "a number of inaccurate statements," adding:

"As for the assertion that circulators made inaccurate statements, many of those Mr. Gessler characterizes as false are easily debatable."

News5 will continue to follow the annexation journey as the special election gets closer.

