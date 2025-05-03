Military and overseas ballots mailed for Colorado Springs special election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Friday, military and overseas ballots will be mailed for the special election that will be held next month.

All other ballots will be mailed out on May 23.

Then, on June 17, voters in Colorado Springs will decide whether or not the Karman Line should be annexed by the city.

The proposed annexation is almost 2,000 acres of land near Schriever Space Force Base. It would eventually be thousands of new homes and commercial buildings.

The decision to hold a special election comes after a citizen initiated referendum petition reached the required number of signatures for city council to bring the issue back to the table.

