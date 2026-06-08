Ballots for Colorado's primary election mailed to registered voters Monday

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Ballots for Colorado's primary election started being mailed out to registered voters on Monday. Voters will decide who they would like to nominate in several races, including the following federal and state offices:
- United States Senator
- House of Representatives
- Governor
- Secretary of State
- State Treasurer
- Attorney General
- State Board of Education
- State Senators
- State Representatives
The last day to mail in your ballot is June 22. To register to vote, or view or change your record, click here.
Election Day is on Tuesday, June 30.
To view election information, including sample ballots, drop boxes and where to vote, click on your county below:
- Baca County
- Bent County
- Cheyenne County
- Crowley County
- Custer County
- El Paso County
- Fremont County
- Huerfano County
- Kiowa County
- Las Animas County
- Lincoln County
- Otero County
- Prowers County
- Pueblo County
- Teller County
___
Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction
Even though the latest city announcements say the end could be near for the Dublin project. For struggling businesses along that roadway, a few more bad days could mean the end for them too.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.