Ballots for Colorado's primary election mailed to registered voters Monday

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Ballots for Colorado's primary election started being mailed out to registered voters on Monday. Voters will decide who they would like to nominate in several races, including the following federal and state offices:



United States Senator

House of Representatives

Governor

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Attorney General

State Board of Education

State Senators

State Representatives

The last day to mail in your ballot is June 22. To register to vote, or view or change your record, click here.

Election Day is on Tuesday, June 30.

To view election information, including sample ballots, drop boxes and where to vote, click on your county below:



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Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction Even though the latest city announcements say the end could be near for the Dublin project. For struggling businesses along that roadway, a few more bad days could mean the end for them too. Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction

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