Attorney General Phil Weiser to speak in Colorado Springs at the end of April

COLORADO SPRINGS — Attorney General Phil Weiser will be speaking in Colorado Springs on April 29 at the First United Methodist Church, which is located on North Nevada Avenue.

Attorney General Weiser will address judicial limits to President Donald Trump's recent and potential executive orders.

The visit is apart of a meeting for Indivisible Colorado Springs, which is a local political group. The event will start at 5:30 pm. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

On March 6, Attorney General Weiser was among those who secured a federal court order forcing President Trump's administration to release critical federal funds for emergency management.

“I’m pleased that the court agreed with us that the Trump administration’s orders freezing federal funds, which have caused chaos in Colorado and across the country, must be restored,” said Weiser on the ruling. “Unilateral cuts to everything from lifesaving health care to resources for firefighters would be devastating for our state, and I will continue to do everything in my power to stop these reckless, illegal acts. As evidenced by this ruling, the law is on our side.”

