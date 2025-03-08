Colorado AG pleased as court blocks President Trump from cutting medical funding

COLORADO — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser praised a federal district court ruling that blocks President Trump's administration from cutting billions of dollars in funds that support medical research.

Last month, Attorney General Weiser and 21 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit to protect funds that facilitate biomedical research, which includes the following costs:



“This is a major win for research institutions in Colorado and across the country that rely on NIH funding to conduct innovative research and drive our economy,” said Attorney General Weiser. “Colorado is known for its groundbreaking medical advancements that have improved and saved countless lives. I’m pleased with the ruling and will continue to make sure that the administration makes these research funds available so that we remain a leader in medical research.”

On February 10, less than six hours after the lawsuit was filed, a judge in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts issued a temporary restraining order on the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Wednesday, the order took the place of the restraining order, preventing the cuts. This order will remain in effect until a final ruling is made.

According to the Attorney General's office, the NIH is the primary source of federal funding for medical research. They say this funding has led to scientific breakthroughs and some NIH-supported scientists have earned Nobel Prizes.

