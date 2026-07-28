At-large city council members host town hall Monday to hear from constituents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some members of Colorado Springs City Council are seeking community feedback. The three at-large council members hosted a town hall meeting Monday to hear from their constituents.

The gathering was held at Library 21C, which is located near the Chapel Hills Mall on the north side of Colorado Springs. It was the second town hall the at-large city council members have held.

News5 spoke with Douglas Klimas, a Colorado Springs community member, who has concerns about the future of water in the city.

"Just expansion," said Klimas. "What are we going to do about water is one of the big ones. When I moved here a long time ago, that wasn't much of an issue, but it is now."

The proposed data center, Project Taurus, was off limits at Monday's meeting because at this stage, it can only be discussed in official public hearings.



Watch News5's latest coverage on Project Taurus below:

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