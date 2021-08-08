Podcast: Previewing the Paralympics with Mallory Weggemann, Kari Miller-Ortiz

On Her Turf

The Paralympics kick off on August 24, and this episode of On Her Turf previews the upcoming action. Hosts Lolo Jones and Lindsay Czarniak welcome Paralympians Mallory Weggeman and Kari Miller-Ortiz to the podcast for a roundtable discussion. British researcher Dr. Natalie Brown also joins the show to explain how menstrual cycles can affect athletic performance.

First, Dr. Brown talks about the origins of her research, how athletes can alter their nutrition to minimize the symptoms of their menstrual cycles and what future results may arise as more research is done.

Weggman and Miller-Ortiz then join for a conversation on the obstacles female athletes competing in the Paralympics face and what they want people to know about the Paralympics.

"The biggest thing at this stage of the Paralympic movement is understanding that we are one Team USA," Weggeman says. "The Paralympic movement is elite-level athletics just like its Olympic counterpart."

Miller-Ortiz, who will be working as a broadcaster during the Paralympics, details what her preparations have been like in the leadup to the competition.

Jones closes out the show by giving an update on her training ahead of the Winter Olympics.

You can listen to more of this episode on Spotify or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/on-her-turf/episodes/a0969742-27b8-4ad3-a33c-71ea621dd214