Nyjah Huston recovers from slow start to advance to skateboarding medal round

Getty
Getty
Nyjah Huston in the Preliminary Round
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 23:39:22-04

Led by top-ranked skateboard star Nyjah Huston, two of the eight spots in the first-ever Men's Skateboarding Street Olympic event belong to Team USA.

Huston, 26, recovered his form in the final two tricks after a stumbling start in his heat, a star-studded pack that included France's Aurelien Giraud.

Jagger Eaton of the United States came first in the inaugural heat of the day, taking 35.07 points, advancing along with fellow countrymen Huston.

In all, eight skaters will now proceed to the finals.

