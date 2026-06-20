The sounds of summer at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado College Summer Music Festival is in full swing, hosting an impressive number of concerts in Colorado Springs while maintaining a focus on musical education for up-and-coming musicians.

Now in its 42nd year, this three-week festival combines education with artistic performance. Each year, hundreds of predominantly college-aged musicians will apply to participate in the festival; from that pool of applicants, 52 are chosen.

Those students travel in from across the country (and sometimes beyond) while, at the same time, professional musicians are recruited to act as faculty for the event; these faculty coach, train and give direction to the students all while both groups perform a range of concerts (both large and small) throughout the month of June.

The mission of the Colorado College Summer Music Festival is to provide the highest caliber, inclusive educational experience for pre-professional musicians, connecting them with preeminent performance faculty as they prepare to launch rewarding careers, while simultaneously providing vibrant and diverse concerts celebrating legacy, contemporary, and underrepresented classical music and thereby enriching the community of the Pikes Peak region. CC Summer Music Festival Website

The festival runs from June 6 through the 26 and includes a range of price points (including some free events); all performances are held on the Colorado College campus. For times, tickets and additional details, visit Colorado College's website.

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