The Middle Ages on display in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — The Middle Ages made an appearance in El Paso County during the last full week of June, with members of the Society for Creative Anachronism hosting a large-scale event that featured everything from displays of martial prowess to arts and sciences from the era.

The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) is an inclusive community pursuing research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat and culture. The lives of participants are enriched as we gain knowledge of history through activities, demonstrations, and events. SCA.org

This most recent event, hosted at the Golden Eagle Campground, was dubbed Battlemoor and was put together by the regional chapter of the SCA; the region in which Colorado resides encompasses an area that runs from Wyoming down to El Paso, Texas and is known as The Kingdom of the Outlands.

Battlemoor is the largest event hosted by the Outlands each year and includes a wide range of displays and activities such as:



Archery

Equestrian activities

Knife/axe/spear throwing

Armored combat

Sword and shield combat

Art classes

History classes

etc.

Organizers say the campsite hosting the event was occupied by several hundred participants/visitors at any given point.

You can follow these links to learn more about the SCA in general or about Colorado's regional or local chapters of the organization.

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