Sights and sounds from the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — After three years of construction, the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center is open to the public; however, construction in and around the new construct will continue for the next few months.

The first guests were welcomed through the doors on Thursday, June 24, and were able to saunter through a lobby featuring 35-foot high windows, sit and dine in at a massive dining hall (which continues to serve the mountain's famous donuts), and browse through an extensive gift shop, as well as walkabout on plenty of completed walkways.

According to a press release from the Colorado Springs city government, the building was, "Designed with extensive public input and participation by thousands."

The new facility and overall complex will also feature:

windows tested to withstand wind gusts of 230 miles per hour

a permanent power supply

a wastewater treatment plant

Interpretive exhibits

The facility is opening in phases, so for the next few months, visitors can expect to witness the final steps of construction activity.

Early visitors can expect to see final construction work taking place both outside and inside, including exterior site work, like paving, and finishing touches being made to the interpretive exhibits and signs. Venessa Zink, COS senior communications specialist

Due to ongoing construction, most guests will be required to utilize the shuttle system that departs from Devil's Playground. Colorado Springs city government expects that this arrangement will last through July, although construction could stretch that timeline.

While the new site is open and running, the official grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on June 30.

For more information on what you can expect when visiting the summit of Pikes Peak, READ OUR PREVIOUS STORY, or visit https://coloradosprings.gov/pikespeakshuttle to learn about transportation to the top.