Welcome and warning as Pikes Peak Summit House opens

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Long time coming, but it's going to be worth it.” Pikes Peak America’s Mountain, Manager Jack Glavan says there is reason for excitement with the opening of the new Pikes Peak Summit House. He adds there are some, know before you go, cautions with the end of June opening.

Work is still happening on some parts of the new complex. Interpretive displays are not yet in place, construction crews are doing finish work on the outside of the building, and removal of debris from the demolition of the old building is ongoing.

The largest remaining job is grading and paving for parking. It means there is still just a few parking spots at the summit for people with special needs. "

We're going to run shuttles at least through July,” said Glavan, “then we'll have to see where we are.” The paving has to happen mid-summer when it gets warm enough on top of a mountain peak over 14-thousand feet.

Visitors can go inside the new building to enjoy the views, get something to eat, and use bathrooms. There are also outside overlooks to enjoy.

The news construct, designed to replace the visitor's center built in the early 1960s, will feature:



windows tested to withstand wind gusts of 230 miles per hour

a permanent power supply

a wastewater treatment plant

Interpretive exhibits

Final work on the site set to wrap up in early fall at the latest

