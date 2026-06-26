Pueblo's Steel City Arkansas River Festival prepares for 2nd year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is finalizing preparations for the 2nd annual Steel City Arkansas River Festival (SCARF), a free-to-attend event scheduled for June 27 at the Waterworks Park; the event is a combination celebration of outdoor (water-based) recreation as well as community.

SCARF will run from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Pueblo Waterworks Park and include a variety of activities to engage with and view:



Build Your Own Boat Race · 10 am (pre-registration required to participate)

Cornhole Tournament · 2 pm (registration required to participate)

Paddle and Bike Parade · 3 pm

Adventure Alley · 10 am - 5 pm

"Just for the kids! Generation Wild Pueblo will have an area at Waterworks Park that is geared just for kids and getting kids and their families outdoors! Will also have a guest appearance from GoCo's very own Wilder! To ensure a safe and fun experience for everyone, we kindly ask that children are supervised at all times."

Beer Garden · 11 am - 6 pm ·

Food Vendors · 10 am - 7 pm

Rubber Duck Race · 5 pm

Live Music · 3 pm - 6 pm

According to the City of Pueblo's website, free shuttles will be available to transport visitors to and from the festival. Pick-up locations are listed below:



Dutch Clark Stadium - 1001 W. Abriendo Ave. Pueblo 81004

W. 11th St. & Pueblo Blvd Dirt Lot

The dirt parking lot located at the southeast corner of the intersection of West 11th Street and Pueblo Blvd

Pillar Park** - 1 Rapids Place, 81004

The Pillar Park stop will only be available from 3 pm - 6 pm · Shuttles will depart at the top of every hour.



Parking for the event will also be available at the following locations:



City Park Skate Park

City Park Pool

City Park Zoo Parking Lot

For a map of the festival, CLICK HERE.

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