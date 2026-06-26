Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

Pueblo's Steel City Arkansas River Festival prepares for 2nd year

The Steel City Arkansas River Festival is back for its second year, celebrating the "wonderful river" that runs through the heart of Pueblo. The free event aims to bring the community together with food, music, and fun on the water.
'Enjoy Life': A Free Festival Celebrates a 'Wonderful River' in Pueblo
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is finalizing preparations for the 2nd annual Steel City Arkansas River Festival (SCARF), a free-to-attend event scheduled for June 27 at the Waterworks Park; the event is a combination celebration of outdoor (water-based) recreation as well as community.

SCARF will run from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Pueblo Waterworks Park and include a variety of activities to engage with and view:

  • Build Your Own Boat Race · 10 am (pre-registration required to participate)
  • Cornhole Tournament · 2 pm (registration required to participate)
  • Paddle and Bike Parade · 3 pm
  • Adventure Alley · 10 am - 5 pm
    • "Just for the kids! Generation Wild Pueblo will have an area at Waterworks Park that is geared just for kids and getting kids and their families outdoors! Will also have a guest appearance from GoCo's very own Wilder! To ensure a safe and fun experience for everyone, we kindly ask that children are supervised at all times."
  • Beer Garden · 11 am - 6 pm ·
  • Food Vendors · 10 am - 7 pm
  • Rubber Duck Race · 5 pm
  • Live Music · 3 pm - 6 pm

According to the City of Pueblo's website, free shuttles will be available to transport visitors to and from the festival. Pick-up locations are listed below:

  • Dutch Clark Stadium - 1001 W. Abriendo Ave. Pueblo 81004
  • W. 11th St. & Pueblo Blvd Dirt Lot
    • The dirt parking lot located at the southeast corner of the intersection of West 11th Street and Pueblo Blvd
  • Pillar Park** - 1 Rapids Place, 81004
    • The Pillar Park stop will only be available from 3 pm - 6 pm · Shuttles will depart at the top of every hour.

Parking for the event will also be available at the following locations:

  • City Park Skate Park
  • City Park Pool
  • City Park Zoo Parking Lot

For a map of the festival, CLICK HERE.
_____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

Bill Folsom Promo Spot

We Want To Hear From You | Tap To Connect