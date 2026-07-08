Poetry and Pottery brings art opportunities to Soda Springs Park through July

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Poetry and Pottery is bringing free, artistic opportunities to Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs. During each Wednesday throughout July, visitors can try their hands at sculpting, throwing pots and writing/reciting poetry.

Organized by Poetry Heals, a non-profit dedicated to encouraging and facilitating the pursuit of poetry as a means of furthering emotional well-being, this event has been providing community art experiences for more than a decade.

During each event, visitors will have the chance to wheel-throw pottery, hand-craft clay pieces (which are later kiln-fired and available to be taken home), write and recite poems, and enjoy a bowl of soup; the events, activities, and the soup are all free.

Mentors and local artists are available to assist and guide visitors in the available artistic pursuits.

"This is a great way just to be in (the) community with other people," commented Chris Beasley, VP of Poetry Heals. "It's summertime, you know, people are out getting to know each other and making friends and connections."

Poetry and Pottery takes place each Wednesday at the pavilion in Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For additional information on Poetry Heals, click here.

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