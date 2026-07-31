Pikes Peak Koi and Water Garden Society hosts 37th annual pond tour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For nearly four decades, the Pikes Peak Koi and Water Garden Society (PPKWGS) has hosted an annual tour, inviting the public to visit a select number of their members' carefully constructed and thoughtfully curated backyard oases.

The PPKWGS consists of approximately 250 members in and around Colorado Springs (with a few members residing further afield) and is dedicated to all things pond-related.

The group is largely focused on educating members and non-members alike on the best practices for starting and operating a pond; however, there's also a social element to the Society, with regular cookouts and get-togethers on the monthly menu of things to do.

The largest of the group's events, the annual Pond Tour, is scheduled for the first weekend of August (8/01 - 8/02).

Eight members scattered across Colorado Springs (and one in Castle Rock) are inviting any/all visitors to tour the ponds they've worked hard to create.

The Club's mission is to cultivate a friendly and welcoming environment dedicated to the promotion, development, and expansion of water gardening, and the care, admiration, exhibition, and responsible ownership of Koi. We aim to disseminate knowledge on these subjects by engaging in educational and supportive activities while fostering a sense of community. Pikes Peak Koi and Water Garden Website

The tour is free and self-guided and runs from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday during the first weekend of August.

For a detailed breakdown of what you can expect and a map to all participating locations, visit the PPKWGS website.

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