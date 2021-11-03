KOAA Survey - Will your children aged 5 to 11 get the COVID vaccine?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The first vaccine against COVID-19 for children aged from 5 to 11 was approved yesterday by the CDC. The News5 team wanted to know if your kids would be receiving it.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The CDC Director signed off yesterday on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. It is the first of the vaccines to be approved for that age group. The vaccine has been fully approved for people aged 16 and up, and it is available for adolescents aged 12 to 15 under emergency use authorization.

The state of Colorado is prepared to begin these vaccinations. Last week the state ordered 171,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, and they were expected to arrive no later than yesterday.

The approval of the vaccine comes as Colorado ICUs continue to buckle under the pressure of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Governor Polis signed two executive orders Sunday giving the state control of hospital transmissions and transfers, and setting up the groundwork to authorize crisis standards in hospitals. The order on hospital transfers allows the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to order hospitals to transfer or cease admission of patients. There are currently 1,160 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19.

