Key CDC panel to vote Tuesday on whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Tuesday will hold a vote on whether to recommend an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will vote at 4:15 p.m. ET on whether a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be approved for use in children aged 5 to 11 years old.

If the panel votes in favor of a recommendation, physicians can begin getting shots in arms as soon as agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky issues the formal EUA later this week.

The Pfizer vaccine would be the first COVID-19 shot to be made available for children. The Pfizer vaccine has already been fully approved for people aged 16 and up and is available for adolescents aged 12 to 15 under emergency use authorization.

Yesterday, during a briefing of the White House COVID-19 response team, coordinator Jeff Zients said that the Biden administration has already begun the process of shipping doses for children to doctor's offices and hospitals across the country. Officials say 15 million doses will be made available immediately upon approval.

The ACIP vote comes a day after the CDC reported that 80% of adults in the U.S. had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC says 67% of the total U.S. population has at least one dose — a number that's sure to rise once vaccines for children are made available.

The CDC says that 58% of the U.S. population — about 193 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 19 million people have received an additional booster shot.