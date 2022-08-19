Watch Now
KOAA Survey: Which weekend event are you most excited for?

Question of the day
Posted at 9:29 AM, Aug 19, 2022
With lots of fun events this weekend, KOAA News5 wants to know which one you are most excited about.

The much-anticipated Panorama Park is reopening in Colorado Springs. To celebrate, the city is hosting a big community event tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The free and family-friendly event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by food, live music, sports clinics, and skate park demonstrations.

Colorado Comic Con returns to the Broadmoor World Arena with a three-day event this weekend from August 19 through August 21. The event will feature a long list of actors, voice actors, artists, and cosplayers who will attend this year.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!
