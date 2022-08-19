Panorama Park reopens in Colorado Springs, city hosts community event

COLORADO SPRINGS — The much-anticipated Panorama Park is reopening in Colorado Springs tomorrow. To celebrate, the city is hosting a big community event tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The free and family-friendly event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by food, live music, sports clinics, and skate park demonstrations.

It is encouraged for guests to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and swimwear for those who wish to enjoy the new splash pad.

Parking is available at Peak Vista Community Health Center and Panorama Middle School. However, cycling or walking to the event is highly encouraged.

The playground is universally accessible for all kids to enjoy. The park includes basketball courts, a bike park, a climbing boulder, fitness stations, multi-use sports fields, and a splash pad. While there’s a lot to look forward to, the city says when they decided to renovate the park, they had a lot of work to do.

“It was 13 and a half acres that had been started but never finished. All of the grass had died, and there were weeds. It was just a sad space and now when you see it on Saturday, you are going to be amazed,” said Britt Haley, Parks Design and Development Manager, Trails and Open Space Program Manager.

Multiple organizations have made this $8.5 million project come to life.

The City of Colorado Springs invested $5.5 million and $3 million came from private and nonprofit organizations, including El Paso County Public Health, RISE | Southeast Colorado Springs and Trust for Public Land.

