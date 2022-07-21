Colorado Springs Comic Con returns to Broadmoor World Arena this August

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Comic Con is returning to the Broadmoor World Arena this August.
The three-day event begins on August 19 and ends on August 21.
The event will feature a long list of actors, voice actors, artists and cosplayers who will be in attendance this year.
Some featured guests include:
- Ahmed Best best known for Stars Wars
- Ashley Tipton best known for Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos and My Hero Academia
- Gianni Decenzo best known for Cobra Kai
- Jason Marsden best known for Hocus Pocus, Boy Meets World and Goofy Movie
- John Barrowman best known for Arrow, Torchwood and Doctor Who
Tickets can be bought online or onsite for the weekend or day by day.
Doors open on Friday at 2 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, 2:30 p.m. for advance purchasers and 3 p.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, doors open at 9 a.m. for VIP ticket holders, 9:30 a.m. for advance purchasers and 10 a.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 7 p.m.
Finally, on Sunday, doors open at 9 a.m. for VIP ticket holders, 9:30 a.m. for advance purchasers and 10 a.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 5 p.m.
For a full list of guest information, to buy tickets and for more information, go to their website.
