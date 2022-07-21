Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Comic Con returns to Broadmoor World Arena this August

Colorado Springs Comic Con
Colorado Springs Comic Con
Colorado Springs Comic Con
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 22:27:24-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Comic Con is returning to the Broadmoor World Arena this August.

The three-day event begins on August 19 and ends on August 21.

The event will feature a long list of actors, voice actors, artists and cosplayers who will be in attendance this year.

Some featured guests include:

  • Ahmed Best best known for Stars Wars
  • Ashley Tipton best known for Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos and My Hero Academia
  • Gianni Decenzo best known for Cobra Kai
  • Jason Marsden best known for Hocus Pocus, Boy Meets World and Goofy Movie
  • John Barrowman best known for Arrow, Torchwood and Doctor Who

Tickets can be bought online or onsite for the weekend or day by day.

Doors open on Friday at 2 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, 2:30 p.m. for advance purchasers and 3 p.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, doors open at 9 a.m. for VIP ticket holders, 9:30 a.m. for advance purchasers and 10 a.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 7 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, doors open at 9 a.m. for VIP ticket holders, 9:30 a.m. for advance purchasers and 10 a.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 5 p.m.

For a full list of guest information, to buy tickets and for more information, go to their website.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation