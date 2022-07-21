Colorado Springs Comic Con returns to Broadmoor World Arena this August

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Comic Con is returning to the Broadmoor World Arena this August.

The three-day event begins on August 19 and ends on August 21.

The event will feature a long list of actors, voice actors, artists and cosplayers who will be in attendance this year.

Some featured guests include:

Ahmed Best best known for Stars Wars

Ashley Tipton best known for Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos and My Hero Academia

Gianni Decenzo best known for Cobra Kai

Jason Marsden best known for Hocus Pocus, Boy Meets World and Goofy Movie

John Barrowman best known for Arrow, Torchwood and Doctor Who

Tickets can be bought online or onsite for the weekend or day by day.

Doors open on Friday at 2 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, 2:30 p.m. for advance purchasers and 3 p.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, doors open at 9 a.m. for VIP ticket holders, 9:30 a.m. for advance purchasers and 10 a.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 7 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, doors open at 9 a.m. for VIP ticket holders, 9:30 a.m. for advance purchasers and 10 a.m. for on-site ticket purchasers. Doors close at 5 p.m.

For a full list of guest information, to buy tickets and for more information, go to their website.

