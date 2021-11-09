KOAA Survey: What should schools do for snow days?

So far only the mountains have seen snow, but that is bound to change soon. With the snow comes every kid's dream, the snow day. Or, at least, until online learning became an option schools could use. The News5 team wants to know what you think. Should schools make the kids do online learning when the outside is a winter wonderland, or should the kids get off the day to enjoy it?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

One school district has already made their decision. District 49 is returning to traditional snow days after discussing the issue during a D49 ThoughtExchange. The one exception is if the district runs out of budgeted snow days, then they will deploy online learning.

In Colorado Springs and Pueblo we are now past our average snowfall date. There's also no snow forecast for the next week in the lowlands, even as the temperature drops from its unseasonable high over the last weekend.

