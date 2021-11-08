D49 to return to traditional "snow days" for the school year

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, School District 49 announced that this year they will have traditional "snow days" even with E-learning options available.

According to a press release more than 2,700 people participated in a D49 ThoughtExchange and shared their preference when it came to E-learning or closures,

The participants "resoundingly" expressed a preference to return to traditional "snow days."

In the press release, D49 went on to say that having a traditional "snow day" is valuable after emerging from "a difficult season of learning."

The school district went on to say that they will deploy E-learning if they use up all of their snow days.

D49 said that places like Falcon High School, which used E-learning in place of snow days, will now be realigned with the district.

The district said that their blended learning schools will provide additional information directly to students and families in a "snow day" situation.

