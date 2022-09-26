KOAA Survey: What is your favorite thing about fall?

There are so many things to love about the fall season but News5 wants to know, what is your favorite thing about fall?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

News5's Sam Schreier created a guide to help you decide where to best leaf peep.

KOAA The average dates for peak fall color viewing in Colorado.

These are the average dates for peak fall colors in Colorado.

According to the Colorado Forest Service, the aspens are still green and it's too early to predict when the colors will peak this year.

In the past, drought and heat can stress the trees, making the leaves peak earlier than normal with weaker colors.

Sticking to the peak times on the map above should give you pretty good colors this year.

Read Sam's article here.

Another great article from Sam explains where you can find the closest pumpkin patch to you.

Colorado Springs Area:

Colorado Pumpkin Patch

Where: 18065 Saddlewood Rd, Monument

Cost: Adults (Ages 18 - 64): $14, Kids (Ages 4-17) $16, Kids (3 & Under) FREE

Dates: September 17th - October 30th

Times: September - Wednesdays & Thursdays 9 AM - 1 PM, Friday - Sunday 9 AM-5 PM.

October - Tuesdays 9 AM - 1 PM, Wednesdays - Sundays 9 AM - 5 PM

More Information: https://coloradokidsranch.com/

Miners' Pumpkin Patch

Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry 225 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Cost: $10 pre-purchase online, $12 gate price

Dates: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Saturdays)

Times: 9 AM - 4 PM

More Information: https://minerspumpkinpatch.com/news-events/miners-pumpkin-patch.html

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm

Where: 7595 California Drive; Colorado Springs

Cost: $17 per person, Children under 2 are FREE

Dates: Every weekend through October beginning on September 24, 2022.

Times: 10 AM - 5 PM

More Information: https://www.longneckpumpkinfarm.com/

Venetucci Farm

Where: 5210 US-85, Colorado Springs

Cost: $5 general admission adults, Kids 8 & Under FREE (Purchase tickets in advance online https://www.gathermountainblooms.com/shop/p/pumpkin-fest)

Dates: Friday - Saturday every weekend in October from October 1st - 31st

Times: 9 AM - 2 PM

More Information: Venetucci Farms Pumpkins

Wishing Star Farm

Where: 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott

Cost: $12 per person

Dates & Times: September 17th - October 30th. Tuesday - Friday 9 AM - 2 PM, Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM

More Information: http://www.wishingstarfarm.com/fall-fest

Click here to read the full list from Sam.

___

