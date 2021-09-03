KOAA Survey: Labor Day weekend plans

We're in for a cooler three-day weekend for most across Colorado.

What's on your agenda for relaxing?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Here are some ideas for family activities:

State Fair events for Labor Day weekend

The Colorado State Fair is still happening at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

The gates will open two hours earlier at 10:00 a.m. today through Monday. Keep in mind the carnival still doesn't start until 12 p.m. each day, but it stays open until midnight.

On Friday night, country music singer Jon Pardi is playing at 7:00 p.m. at the Southwest Motors event center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. At 8:00 p.m. tonight enjoy The Toughest Monster Truck Tour as it takes over the Bud Light grandstand.

Learn more about this weekend's events and fair information with our guide - Everything you need to know about the 2021 Colorado State Fair

__

Labor Day Lift Off

The 45th Annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off is returning in full force from Saturday, September 4 - Monday, September 6.

There will be new vendors, entertainment and a fun zone for kids, among other things. Organizers say there are crews from 17 countries manning close to 80 balloons this year.

If all goes as planned, kids of all ages can enjoy balloons of all sizes, including a sloth! The event is free to attend, but parking prices will vary depending on the lot. Online parking sales have closed and parking passes purchased on-site are cash only.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For more information on the event, click here.

__

Be a kid again and play in the mud in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs is making the most of the mudslide season by throwing a Mudslide Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

For three days you can celebrate with muddy water balloon tosses, super sandbag races, live music, and dunk tank mud baths.

Don’t worry, they’ll be serving up mudslides, mudslide pies and rocky-road fudge to make it all the sweeter. You can purchase any ticket to attend this event!

