Everything you need to know about the 2021 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is finally here! The fair’s theme for 2021 is “All Roads Lead to the Fair." According to the fair's website, the event generates more than $29 million for the Pueblo area, based on a 2004 report.

The Pueblo County Health Department says right now there are "no restrictions" when it comes to the state fair, but they are willing to change if needed.

“We’re really excited to actually be this close to the State Fair, and as of right now with health protocols, we’re actually able to plan for the full fair,” said Scott Stoller, the General Manager of the fair.

Visitors who are unvaccinated are urged to wear masks.

News5 will continue our tradition of bringing you coverage throughout the fair. Here is everything you need to know about what to expect at this year's state fair.

When and where is the fair?

The fair will take place from August 27-September 6, 2021 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, 1001 Beulah Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004.

How much are tickets?

If you are 13 and older you will have to buy an adult ticket, which costs $12. Tickets for kids ages 5-12 will cost $6, and children under 4 can get in for free!

State fair super-fans can also buy the Mega Pass for $140, it includes 11 days of general admission and unlimited rides. Parties of four may be interested in the 4-pack pass for $125, which includes four gate passes and four carnival passes. Thrill-seekers can also buy an Unlimited Ride Band for $35, but note some specialty rides may require a separate payment.

There are also certain tickets you may have to buy when you're inside the fair, such as for concerts or special events, you can purchase those tickets by going here.

If you buy concert or entertainment tickets before August 26, you gain free admission to the fair. However, tickets purchased after August 26 do not include fair admission and you will have to buy an additional admission ticket.

Parking

Public parking is available in the Colorado State Fair lot south of the fairgrounds between Mesa and Northern Avenue. Parking costs $5 Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday. Parking must be paid in cash.

There's also a direct shuttle from downtown Pueblo to the Fairgrounds! The shuttle will pick up people from the City's Main Street Parking Garage every 15 to 30 minutes. The shuttle hours run between 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The shuttle and parking in the garage are also free.

The eats!

The inaugural “Governor’s Plate” competition is set to debut at the 2021 Colorado State Fair.

The Fair’s theme this year is “All Roads Lead to the Fair,” and features five food trucks competing to win three awards:

The inaugural “Governor’s Plate” award, selected by Governor Jared Polis

The “People’s Choice” award, for any single plate

The "Best Truck" award, which will go to the truck with the highest number of combined votes for both dishes.

The competing food trucks were selected in advance and include What’s Cooking (Pueblo), Double D’s BBQ Shack (Pueblo), Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese (Pueblo), Downtown Fingers (Denver) and Eskimo Bros. Nitro Ice Cream (Denver). Trucks must prepare two appetizer-sized items for 200 guests.

Tickets are $10 for food tastings that include 10 food samples, two from each truck, and $20 for food tasting and two beer tickets (available to attendees 21 and older).

Attendees will vote for their favorite dish and the winners will be announced at 7:00 p.m.

There is also the World Slopper Eating Championship, which is held at the fair. This will be the third year of the tradition. A Slopper is a local Pueblo dish that is made up of an open-faced cheeseburger smothered in pork green chili, with fries on top. The 2020 winner, Geoffrey Esper, holds the world record at 37.5 9 oz Sloppers. This event will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m.

Concerts and events:

This year the fair has a full lineup of concerts and new events to look forward to, as well as continuing other State Fair traditions.

The Colorado State Fair Parade will be back this year after being canceled for the first time last year.

Organizers say more than 40 floats have already signed up.

"We absolutely love putting on a parade. We love the bands, we love the kids, we love everything that happens and it is such an uplifting event for Pueblo and for the state. So last year was so sad to us," Steve Shirley said.

The parade will happen on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. The route will go from Union and B Street to Main and 8th in downtown Pueblo.

Concert and event line up listed below:

