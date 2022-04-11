KOAA Survey: How do you receive your fire notifications?

Firefighters and first responders had their hands full over the weekend in Southern Colorado, with a number of fires breaking out across the region. With the start of a new fire season upon us, the News5 team wants to know how you get your notifications about fires.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Residents in northwest Pueblo saw a fire threaten PAWS for Life and nearby residences on Sunday after a wildfire broke out near the Arkansas River.

El Paso County saw a fire break out near Curtis Road as well over the weekend, burning 38 acres and spurring mandatory evacuation orders for residents.

