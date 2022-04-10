El Paso County issues mandatory evacuation order due to wildfire on Curtis Rd

PEYTON — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for homes near Curtis Rd and Patton Dr just east of Falcon, Colorado.

The area impacted by the mandatory evacuation is west to Curtis Rd, east to Slocum Rd, north to Falcon Highway and south to Highway 94.

People living east out towards Peyton Highway are under pre-evacuation notice.

As the Falcon Fire Department is the lead agency in this effort, crews from local fire departments are being called in for mutual aid. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is sending 5 engines and a battalion chief to assist in the effort.

People living in the area are being contacted by personnel going door-to-door to assist them in evacuating swiftly.

Video and images from News5 viewer Justin Frederick show what appears to be a structure on fire, near several other structures. Heavy black smoke can be seen for miles around the location.

Justin Frederick News5 viewer Justin Frederick shared this image of the fire along Curtis Rd in eastern El Paso County. (4-10-2022)

There are dozens of homes within the area evacuated east of Falcon, to include tightly-packed communities and large parcels of lands with single-family homes.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm to include Pueblo,, the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, Teller County, El Paso County, eastern Huerfano County, central and eastern Las Animas County, Otero County, Kiowa County, Crowley County, and Bent County. Humidity will drop below 10% and winds will gust frequently 30-40 mph, and as high as 55 mph.

Want to sign up for emergency alerts in El Paso and Teller counties? To sign up for the Peak Alerts system visit https://elpasoteller911.org/246/Peak-Alerts or for more information call (719) 785-1900. If you have questions you can also email info@elpasoteller911.org

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew headed to the area. Check back for updates.

