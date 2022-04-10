Wildfire in Pueblo forces evacuation at animal shelter

PUEBLO, Colorado — Firefighters in Pueblo are battling a fast-moving grassfire that's burning in an open space north of the Arkansas River close to 11th St and Pueblo Blvd.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Fire Department said the fire is burning trees and brush in that open space and that homes in the area are under pre-evacuation orders.

The staff at the PAWS For Life animal shelter are evacuating animals from their facility. The shelter is located at 800 N. Pueblo Boulevard.

News5's Natalie Chuck reports the shelter needs the public to clear the area to allow for their vehicles to evacuate animals.

Right now, there is plenty of assistance on hand to assist in the evacuation effort, as seen by News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Lake Pueblo. Winds in the area are around 20 mph out of the west.

Live view from KOAA-TV Studios in Pueblo.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm to include Pueblo,, the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, Teller County, El Paso County, eastern Huerfano County, central and eastern Las Animas County, Otero County, Kiowa County, Crowley County, and Bent County. Humidity will drop below 10% and winds will gust frequently 30-40 mph, and as high as 55 mph.

#BREAKINGNEWS : 🔥 FIRE IN PUEBLO NEAR PUEBLO BLVD. This video is from Austin Groves via Facebook. Area nearby is under pre-evacuation. I just spoke to Paws For Life, they are evacuating animals & asking people to CLEAR THE AREA so they can get cars out @KOAA @PFDPIO pic.twitter.com/XhDorAimjS — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) April 10, 2022

