KOAA Survey: How are you spending Labor Day weekend?

Posted at 9:13 AM, Sep 02, 2022
Whether you're traveling or planning a staycation, or heading out for the Labor Day Lift Off or down to the Colorado State Fair, KOAA News5 wants to know how are you spending Labor Day weekend.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Labor Day Weekend is always a busy one and if you plan on driving this holiday weekend, expect things to be a bit packed on the roads. Check out these road trip-ready tips with Caroline Peters.
