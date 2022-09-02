KOAA Survey: How are you spending Labor Day weekend?

Whether you're traveling or planning a staycation, or heading out for the Labor Day Lift Off or down to the Colorado State Fair, KOAA News5 wants to know how are you spending Labor Day weekend.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Labor Day Weekend is always a busy one and if you plan on driving this holiday weekend, expect things to be a bit packed on the roads. Check out these road trip-ready tips with Caroline Peters.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

