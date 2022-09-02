Watch Now
Hitting the road this Labor Day weekend? Save these tips for easier travel

According to Cars.com, 80 percent of people plan on driving to their destinations this weekend.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Labor Day Weekend is always a busy one and if you plan on driving this holiday weekend, expect things to be a bit packed on the roads.

According to Cars.com, 80% of people plan on driving to their destinations this weekend.

AAA is predicting this to be a busy travel weekend as we bounce back from the pandemic. Make sure you give yourself time and leave early.

Leaving at the right time will save you time and money because you’ll burn less gas sitting in traffic.

CDOT also said it's pausing construction starting today at noon and continuing to next Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. because of the holiday weekend.
