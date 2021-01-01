Caroline Peters is thrilled to join the KOAA News5 team as the new morning reporter and to call Colorado home.

Originally from south-central, PA, Caroline grew up watching sports with her dad, where she discovered a passion for the game. Ever since she was a little girl, Caroline dreamed of working in the action as a sports reporter. After graduating with a journalism degree in 2016, she worked as a graduate assistant and studied Integrated Marketing Communications before graduating with a master's degree in 2018. She feels that her marketing degree will help enhance her career as a journalist.

While at WVU, Caroline worked as the sports anchor for WVU News, an Emmy-Award winning newscast and reported for Mountaineer Playbook, covering WVU sports. She also worked as a campus correspondent for ESPNU, where she had a number of her stories picked up and aired nationally.

She’s interned at West Virginia Illustrated, Mountaineer TV, and worked as the in-game host for the WV Black Bears. She also worked as a live correspondent and hosted the 2017 National Scout Jamboree.

Caroline served as a sports anchor in Wheeling, W.Va. for two years before transitioning to a dayside news reporter role. And she never looked back. What started out as a career in sports has grown to become a full-time love for storytelling.

When she’s not working on a deadline, Caroline enjoys exploring the outdoors with her dog Mikko and practicing yoga. If you see her around, don’t be afraid to say hi. She’s eager to cover stories in Southern Colorado that matter most to the community.

You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.