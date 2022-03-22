KOAA Survey: Favorite Colorado Springs hiking area

The city of Colorado Springs is reviewing plans tonight on a $2.8 million purchase of Fisher Canyon that would become the city's next open space. With that in mind, the News5 team would like to know what your favorite place to hike around Colorado Springs is.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The city unanimously votes in late October to acquire nearly 350 acres of open space, known as Fishers Canyon, that borders Cheyenne Mountain State Park and the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.

The purchase was part of a big year for public lands in Colorado Springs, with the city bringing in over 3,000 acres of open space through purchases or annexation.

