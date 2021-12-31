A successful year of public land acquisition in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — "It was an outstanding year for open space purchases," said Colorado Springs Trails, Open Space and Parks, Program Manager, Brit Haley. Over three thousand acres of open space either purchased or annexed into Colorado Springs from previous deals.

The search to find and secure open space is a constant in Colorado Springs. As 2021 ends, it has proven a fruitful year, with some of the success carrying over from deals started 2020. "Alignment of partnerships and saving our money in the bank and being ready, helped make us successful in 2020 and 2021," said Haley. The nearly 250-acre Fisher Canyon property above the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood will now be an open space for everyone to enjoy.

More than 60 acres of open space below the Pike View Quarry is now officially a city property. Also secured is the reclaimed Black Canyon Quarry which is viewed as a potential link and entry point to Waldo Canyon.

On the edge of Red Rocks Open Space, the area known as section 16 is now city property.

The North Gate Open Space has expanded.

To the east of the city, Corral Bluffs along with connecting property through the area known as Jimmy Camp, are now in the Colorado Springs open space portfolio. Public process can now commence to further plans for turning these properties into areas community members can enjoy.