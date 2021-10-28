Colorado Springs adds Fishers Canyon to its open space

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Colorado Springs City Council unanimously voted to acquire 343 acres of open space known as Fishers Canyon.

The area borders Cheyenne Mountain State Park to the south, the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood to the east, and the Pike National Forest to the west.

City of Colorado Springs

The acquisition of the open space is estimated to be worth $4.2 million. According to the city, the purchase is being funded by revenues from the Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program along with the assistance of The Conservation Fund.

“This property is a valuable conservation and recreational asset for Colorado Springs that will further preserve the western backdrop of our skyline, provide continued protection of wildlife habitat, offer incredible views, and has the potential to connect exciting and long-anticipated trail corridors,” said David Deitemeyer, City of Colorado Springs senior landscape architect in the PRCS department.

Currently, the TOPS tax charges one cent for every $10 spent, the money goes toward preserving and developing open space lands. According to the Trails and Open Space Coalition, the TOPS tax brings in $9 million in revenue per year in Colorado Springs.

The last time a new open space was acquired was back in September 2020 when the city purchased 315 acres of open space near the Cedar Heights and Oak Valley Ranch neighborhoods.

