KOAA Survey: Damage from the wind storm

An incredibly powerful wind storm slammed into Southern Colorado yesterday, and the News5 team wants to know if you had anything damaged.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The clean up process has begun in Southern Colorado. Utility and emergency crews are working there way around the city to get things up and running again.

Utility crews in particular have been working hard after the storm knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around the region. You can click here for an updated list of where the power is still out.

Thankfully, it was only a single day event. Today is breezy and sunny, which should help cleanup crews and private citizens get some of the damage cleaned up.

