Breezy and sunny Thursday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Conditions will be much calmer today with wind gusts to 20 mph in the plains and 35 mph in the foothills and mountains. Temperatures will be slightly above average with sunshine.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 48; Low: 21. Breezy and mild today with sunshine.

PUEBLO: High: 51; Low: 21. Light winds and sunshine today.

CANON CITY: High: 51; Low: 28. A breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 42; Low: 16. A chilly and breezy day with gusts up to 35 mph.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: teens. Sunny with a light breeze this afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low to mid 50s with winds gusting to 25 mph at times.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low 50s today with dry and gusty conditions. Winds will be up to 35 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 10am-7pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens. A chilly and breezy day in mountains valleys and staying sunny and dry.

Extended Outlook:

A weak cold front cools down temperatures to the 30s in mountain valleys and 40s in the plains Friday and Saturday. Then conditions warm back to the 50s in the plains and 40s in the mountains Sunday through early next week.

