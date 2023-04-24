KOAA receives multiple awards from Colorado Broadcasters Association

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is honored to accept the award for Television Station of the Year for a Non-Metro Market from the Colorado Broadcaster's Association for 2022. This is the third year in a row that News5 has won this award.

Each year the Colorado Broadcaster's Association highlights the work and efforts of television and radio stations across the state committed to local journalism and building better-informed communities. There were over 400 radio and television broadcasters gathered Saturday evening in Denver to be recognized for their best work.

This year, the CBA received 894 entries (511 from radio, 383 from television). 168 volunteer broadcasters from around the country were assembled into panels to judge all 894 entries. News5 received 13 Awards of Excellence and 14 Certificates of Merit.

We wanted to observe the efforts and accomplishments of our exceptional team members and say thanks to you, our viewers who make this possible.

News5's Brie Groves took home the award for Best News Anchor.

Meteorologist Mike Daniels was awarded Best Weathercaster.

News5's Chief Photographer, Adam Knapik, was awarded Best Photojournalist.

Photojournalists Carl Winder, Kevin Reynolds, and anchor Ira Cronin were awarded Best Documentary for their work on the Shield 616 Border to Border bike ride.

THANK YOU: I earned my 2nd CBA Award of Excellence for Best Documentary for the @Shield616_ Border to Border Ride last year. Thank you Shield 616 team for allowing me to share your stories and for being open about your experiences. pic.twitter.com/Jv3GbG152h — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) April 23, 2023

AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE :



Best Public Service Announcement :

If You Give A Child A Book, Nick Chamberlin, Travis Eckland

: Best Community Service Campaign :

Teachers First

: Best Station Promotion/Marketing Campaign :

Anchors Visit, Travis Eckland, Dave Reinhardt, David Reeve

: Best Station Promo :

KOAA Brand Image, Travis Eckland, David Reeve

: Best Sports Coverage or Program:

Olympic Zone, Olivia Dickinson, Dianne Derby

Best Television Commercial for an Advertiser :

Pikes Peak Harley Davidson – Start Your Journey, Travis Eckland, Adam Knapik, David Reeve

: Best General Assignment Report, within 24 hours :

Did Utilities raise rates to boost employee salaries?, Eric Ross, Adam Knapik

: Best Specialty Reporter :

It’s a Beautiful Day, Jon McMichael

:

CERTIFICATES OF MERIT :



Best Public Service Announcement :

Hispanic Heritage Month, Travis Eckland, David Reeve

: Best Community Service Campaign :

The Jefferson Awards, Multiplying Good, Travis Eckland

: Best Station Promo :

Trusted, Nick Chamberlin, Travis Eckland, David Reeve

: Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine :

1 in 4: The struggle to conceive, Brie Groves, Juice Godfrey

: Best Television Commercial for an Advertiser :

First National Bank, Classic Values, Travis Eckland

: Best Sales Campaign for an Advertiser :

Performance Foodservice, Great Eats Colorado, Dave Reinhardt, James Fenczik

: Best Feature News Report :

Flying from the ashes, Dianne Derby, Adam Knapik

: Best General Assignment Report, within 24 hours :

Water for Everyone, Bill Folsom, Adam Knapik

: Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 hours :

Club Q Reaction, Dianne Derby, Adam Knapik

: Best Video Essay with No Narrative :

The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War, Jon McMichael

: Best Investigative Reporting :

$58,000 Bill for a 63-mile flight, Natalie Chuck

: Best Sportscaster :

Bradey King

: Best Photojournalist :

Juice Godfrey

: Best Station Website :

KOAA.COM, Anissa Connell, Aidan Hulting, Ben Lloyd

:

The full list of awards for 2022 highlighting all the important work of local journalists and broadcasters across the Colorado media industry is available here.

_____

