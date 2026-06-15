Feast of Saint Arnold draws crowds to support Westside CARES

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The second weekend of June saw large, jubilant crowds occupy the grounds of the Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs to celebrate the 14th annual Feast of Saint Arnold and spend a few hours sampling Colorado beer, wine and various spirits while supporting Westside CARES.

The festival occupied the better part of Saturday afternoon and provided festival goers the chance to try out a number of beverages from more than 30 different Colorado breweries, wineries and distilleries (the majority of which are local to the Pikes Peak region); the festival also included live music, food options and local vendors.

Proceeds from the event are largely directed towards Westside CARES, with a smaller percentage going to charities determined by the Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church.

Westside CARES is a nonprofit collaboration of 20+ interfaith communities in El Paso County, united in care and compassion for those in need by providing crisis human services. Westside Cares

Over the past several years, the festival committee reports having donated hundreds-of-thousands of dollars towards Westside CARES.

The organizing committee is run by an all volunteer team and all of the breweries, distilleries, wineries, etc. donated their time and product during the event.

For additional information on the Feast of Saint Arnold, click here.

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